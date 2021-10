JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is inviting the community to its District Family Fun Day.

JMCSS says it will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Parkview Learning Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Along with a free lunch goody bags and prizes, there will also be a Book Walk, learning stations, booths, and games.

JMCSS says the event is free!

