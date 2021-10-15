Selmer Middle School custodian charged with 2 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local custodian has been arrested and terminated from a school district following an investigation.

35-year-old Christopher Weatherford was taken into custody Thursday by the McNairy County Sheriff’s Department.

Weatherford, who worked as a custodian at Selmer Middle School, is being charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

McNairy County Schools Superintendent Greg Martin says he was notified of Weatherford’s arrest by the sheriff’s department, and says his employment was immediately terminated by the district.

Investigators with the Jackson Police Department who are also members of the Tennessee Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force assisted with the investigation, which remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case, or any other internet crimes against children, are asked to call Sergeant Aubrey Richardson at (731) 467-6385.

For more local crime stories, click here.