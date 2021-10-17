Sunset Valley Farms hosts 3rd Annual Fall Vendor Fair

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. —As the weather turns colder, the fall spirit grows brighter. And one local farm is getting in the spirit.

Pumpkin spice and everything nice. Sunset Valley Farms hosted their Third Annual Vendor Fair.

Over 10 vendors participated in the two day event.

Fair attendee Clarissa Stiger says from decor to homemade cookies, they had all the fall favorites.

“Cheesecake, homemade cookies, gifts for Christmas and the holidays coming up. There are beautiful clay earrings. Just a huge variety,” Stiger said.

Vendor Haley Kuehn set up shop, Peachy Kuehn Designs, during last year’s fair. And says getting to display her work really helps her business take off.

“I love displaying stuff, especially out in the natural light with the corn field behind me. It is just the perfect fall setting and obviously we are selling fall items and lots of Halloween stuff today. It is just a really great day and atmosphere. Everyone is very happy to be here,” Kuehn said.

With the many varieties of interest in West Tennessee, vendor Ciara Stiger says with the wide net she can let her creativity run free.

“I just kind of get creative and get crafty with whatever I am feeling. It is just kind of fun seeing what everyone vibes with every year and I think everyone feels the same. As trends come along for home decor, you will see everyone kind of change their vibe. That is the fun of it,” Stiger said.

Attendee Courtney Bestwina says this was her first time coming to the fair. And while she’s looking for a little fall decor, she says it’s really about supporting the small businesses.

“We love to support local businesses. And I think that it is wonderful that they bring the vendors out and give them some exposure in the community,” Bestwina said.

Kuehn says she comes to the fair to meet other vendors and also connect with her community.