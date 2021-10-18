American Job Center to host job fair in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A job fair is coming to the Hub City this week.

The American Job Center says it will be hosting a Multi-Employer Job Fair on Thursday, Oct. 21.

The center says workshops will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and the job fair will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You are asked to bring multiple copies of your resume, and be dress appropriately.

And if you do not have a resume, the American Job Center says you can attend the free resume workshop!

The fair is being held at 1124 Whitehall Street in Jackson.

You can learn more by contacting the American Job Center at (731) 660-6601.

You can also search for jobs at jobs4tn.gov.

