County leaders discuss new park, more during monthly meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local leaders met to discuss several topics during the county commission meeting on Monday.

One of the most discussed meeting topics is the possibility of building a new park in Denmark, plus some members shared what their concerns are.

“We’re needing more information, like what kind of facility do we want to have. It’s going to cost the county some money, but it could be that we could get grants for it. So we just need some more information on it, so hopefully by next month we’ll get that taken care of,” said Madison County Budget Chairman Doug Stephenson.

Stephenson also spoke on the opening of the new Madison County Jail.

“It looks like it’s going to be completed around December. However, it has to be certified by the state. We’re probably looking at spring or April before it gets certified,” Stephenson said.

He also says he is looking forward to seeing the data of Jackson-Madison County School Superintendent Dr. Marlon King’s research on the replacement of Pope Elementary.

“That is something that is on my mind a lot, of how we’re going to proceed on that, the number of students that we’re going to build for, and those kinds of things,” Stephenson said.

Stephenson says tourism is something that has also been on his mind.

“Our tourism is up, which is really good because they’re keeping more and more people that are coming here instead of going to Memphis or Nashville because of the cost. That is sort of a concern for me, just because of the infrastructure needs that I see we’re going to be having to handle,” Stephenson said.

Stephenson also says he is concerned with the amount of people the Great Wolfe Lodge will be bringing into Madison County.

The next county commission meeting will be Monday, Nov. 15 at 8:30 a.m.

