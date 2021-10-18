Jury selection begins in trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s death

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Jury selection has begun in Georgia, where hundreds of people were ordered to report for what could be a long, laborious effort to find jurors for the trial of three white men charged with fatally shooting Ahmaud Arbery.

Graphic video of the slaying of the 25-year-old Black man in 2020 sparked a national outcry.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with murder and other crimes.

Prosecutors say Arbery was merely jogging in the defendants’ neighborhood outside the port city of Brunswick.

Defense attorneys insist the three men on trial committed no crimes.

