Humboldt High School receives donation of CPR kits

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Humboldt High School received a new donation on Tuesday from a local nonprofit.



The American Heart Association partnered with Cypress Insurance to donate new CPR kits to the school.

The CPR in-school training kits were donated to the life sciences class.

The kits are designed to help students prepare for real-life scenarios where CPR may be needed and what they can do to save a life.

“Every graduating senior, every year from Humboldt High School will know how to save a life with the knowledge of at minimum hands-only CPR,” said Christy Futrell, Regional Director for the American Heart Association for West Tennessee.

If you’re looking to sponsor a local high school and donate an in-school CPR training kit, you can contact Futrell at christy.futrell@heart.org.

