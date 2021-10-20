Helping Hands partnership to help patients get vaccinated

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new partnership is helping one clinic provide transpiration to its patients.

Helping Hands of Tennessee is partnering with Sostento to provide more COVID-19 vaccines to patients.

“We are so blessed to be recipients of a grant that has allowed us to help people gain access to transportation, for information about COVID, for COVID vaccinations, COVID testing. So through their initiative, we’re able to take advantage of that,” said Joe Agoada, Founder and CEO of the nonprofit Sostento.

Project Finish Line is an initiative created by Sostento to make vaccines more accessible to vulnerable communities.

“So while Sostento is a national nonprofit, we are looking to support local free and charitable clinics like Helping Hands Tennessee to allow them to do more vaccines, get them the resources they need to get those done,” said Sabrina Blue, CEO of Helping Hands of Tennessee.

With this partnership, patients will be able to get a free ride to and from their vaccine appointment, making it more accessible to those without transportation.

“What we found is that those that maybe need a ride to get vaccinated, they don’t have a smartphone app. They’re not able to use the Uber platform, but what Sostento has done and what Project Finish Line has provided is allowing the clinics to actually order the rides for the individual through Uber,” Agoada said.

If you’re hesitant about getting the COVID-19 vaccine, Project Finish Line also provides resources and information.

“By us being able to have easy things for them to read, easy things for them to do as far as coming in to talk to someone, and they felt comfortable in that space, I think that’s very helpful for someone that’s a trusted provider,” Blue said.

Helping Hands of Tennessee is distributing all three COVID-19 vaccines.

All you need to do is call and schedule an appointment at (731) 736-4005.

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

Additional COVID-19 information can be found in the “COVID-19” tab of the website.