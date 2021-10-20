Stacy Miller named 2021 Woman of Achievement

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Area Business and Professional Women announced this year’s Woman of Achievement.

This year’s Woman of Achievement is Stacy Miller, who is the president and CEO of Tennessee Correctional Services West, according to a news release.

The release says that Miller has served as a leader on the board of the Tennessee Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence and the Christian Women’s Job Corp of Gibson County.

She has also worked to create a Veterans Recovery Court in Gibson County.

“Our 2021 JABPW Woman of Achievement Stacy Miller understands the importance of women helping women and does her best to serve as a role model and mentor to women in all walks of life. We are proud to honor her service to our community,” said Shelia Arnold, President of the Jackson Area Business and Professional Women.

The announcement comes as a kickoff for National Business Women’s Week, which is from Oct. 18 to Oct. 23.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.