4 West Tennessee towns to receive Downtown Improvement grant
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Four West Tennessee towns are among those receiving a Downtown Improvement Grant, according to a news release.
The release says Alamo, Humboldt, Paris, and Trenton are among the 14 selected for the grant, and it will go to improving the look of buildings, signs, courtyards, and more.
“This round of Downtown Improvement Grants is an expansion of TNECD’s long-running Commercial Façade Improvement Grant program,” said TNECD Assistant Commissioner of Rural Development Brooxie Carlton. “In addition to funding commercial building façade improvements, communities are working on activating outdoor spaces and providing public amenities in their downtowns.”
“I congratulate the 14 communities receiving funding through the Downtown Improvement Grants,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “These leaders are focusing strategic investments on revitalizing their downtown districts, which are the heart of so many of our communities. This will encourage additional economic development and tourism opportunities for years to come.”
The total amount of the grant is $1.85 million, which goes to an average of $150,000 for each community.
“With the assistance of the Downtown Improvement Grants, each grantee is taking the initiative to encourage job and business growth in their downtown commercial core areas,” said Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe. “We applaud the efforts of these communities and look forward to seeing how these projects will positively impact these areas of the state.”
The full list of towns and cities includes:
- Alamo, Crockett County, $150,000
- Bell Buckle, Bedford County, $150,000
- Centerville, Hickman County, $150,000
- Clifton, Wayne County, $126,758
- Elizabethton, Carter County, $150,000
- Greeneville, Greene County, $150,000
- Humboldt, Gibson County, $150,000
- Linden, Perry County, $66,141
- Lynnville, Giles County, $131,250
- Mount Pleasant, Maury County, $150,000
- Paris, Henry County, $150,000
- Rogersville, Hawkins County, $150,000
- Tiptonville, Lake County, $34,400
- Trenton, Gibson County, $150,000
You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.