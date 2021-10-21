4 West Tennessee towns to receive Downtown Improvement grant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Four West Tennessee towns are among those receiving a Downtown Improvement Grant, according to a news release.

The release says Alamo, Humboldt, Paris, and Trenton are among the 14 selected for the grant, and it will go to improving the look of buildings, signs, courtyards, and more.

“This round of Downtown Improvement Grants is an expansion of TNECD’s long-running Commercial Façade Improvement Grant program,” said TNECD Assistant Commissioner of Rural Development Brooxie Carlton. “In addition to funding commercial building façade improvements, communities are working on activating outdoor spaces and providing public amenities in their downtowns.”

“I congratulate the 14 communities receiving funding through the Downtown Improvement Grants,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “These leaders are focusing strategic investments on revitalizing their downtown districts, which are the heart of so many of our communities. This will encourage additional economic development and tourism opportunities for years to come.”

The total amount of the grant is $1.85 million, which goes to an average of $150,000 for each community.

“With the assistance of the Downtown Improvement Grants, each grantee is taking the initiative to encourage job and business growth in their downtown commercial core areas,” said Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe. “We applaud the efforts of these communities and look forward to seeing how these projects will positively impact these areas of the state.”

The full list of towns and cities includes:

Alamo, Crockett County, $150,000

Bell Buckle, Bedford County, $150,000

Centerville, Hickman County, $150,000

Clifton, Wayne County, $126,758

Elizabethton, Carter County, $150,000

Greeneville, Greene County, $150,000

Humboldt, Gibson County, $150,000

Linden, Perry County, $66,141

Lynnville, Giles County, $131,250

Mount Pleasant, Maury County, $150,000

Paris, Henry County, $150,000

Rogersville, Hawkins County, $150,000

Tiptonville, Lake County, $34,400

Trenton, Gibson County, $150,000

