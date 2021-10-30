NHL coach resigns amid scandal over sexual assault claim against coach

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Joel Quenneville has resigned as coach of the Florida Panthers.

His departure yesterday comes two days after he was implicated for not swiftly responding to allegations by a Chicago Blackhawks player of being sexually abused by another coach.

Quenneville stepped down shortly after he met with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman about what happened in Chicago during the 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs — when player named Kyle Beach said he was sexually assaulted by then-Blackhawks assistant Brad Aldrich. Quenneville ranks second among NHL coaches in wins, with 969 wins.

