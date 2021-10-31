State Senator ‘Races’ awareness for flood victims

MCEWEN, Tenn. — State Senator Kerry Roberts is rolling his way through Humphreys County to raise money for people and businesses affected by flooding.

“The people of Humphreys county, we just love them so much. They’ve been so good to us and then to see all this devastation on all this loss that’s occurred, we just want to do something to tell the people we love you and we’re thinking about you. We want to call attention to what you struggled with,” says Senator Roberts.

It’s been two months since deadly floods swept through Humphreys county and Senator Roberts is traveling 100 miles on bike, to raise money and awareness for flood victims.

“I had been in the bicycle business for years and I had lost my business to the Nashville flood so, extra sensitive I guess to the businesses right now in Waverly and in Humphreys county that are struggling because they survived the flood and now so much of their customer base is not able to patronize them,” Roberts says.

After years of not riding, Roberts thought this would be the perfect time to switch gears.

“I thought you know what, I’m just going to ride a bike and had not been riding for years. I just thought this would be a great thing to do so, I just started riding my bike again and here I am. I think I’m going to make it,” says Roberts.

The final 11 miles of Roberts’ ride will be from McEwen to Waverly remembering those who lost their lives.

“I got the names of the 20 victims taped to my bike so you know when you’re riding a bike and you get tired, you put your head down. Exactly what I see are the names of those twenty victims who died in the flood and that gives me all the motivation I need,” Roberts says.