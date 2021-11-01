Wrong-way crash leaves 4 dead, 1 injured in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police say four people were killed and one was injured in a wrong-way crash on a street in Memphis, Tennessee.

Memphis police tweeted early Monday that a vehicle traveling west in the eastbound lanes struck two other vehicles, causing one to catch fire.

Police say four people were pronounced dead at the scene and one person was taken to a hospital, where they were in serious condition.

No further information was immediately released.

