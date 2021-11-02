Jackson police investigates shooting on Holly Street

JACKSON, Tenn.– Jackson police investigate a shooting in South Jackson.

Police say they received reports of a shooting around 9 Tuesday morning on the 90th block of Holly Street.

Officers found an unidentified male victim at the scene. He was later pronounced dead.

During their investigation, authorities say they got a description of a car. Moments later a car matching the description was stopped.

Two adults and one juvenile were inside and they were all taken into custody.

Police say they do not think this was a random act of violence.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, call the Jackson Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (731) 425-8400.