Madison Co. sheriff explains recent spike in trailer thefts

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Local law enforcement officers are seeing an increase in theft of one type of equipment as winter approaches.

“It’s an easy target because people are leaving them and they come in and park and not even think anything about it, and then the next day they’ll walk out and it’s gone,” said Sheriff John Mehr of Madison County.

Sheriff Mehr says thefts of trailers like these are increasing locally.

“I know Crockett County has had a rash here recently and it’s kind of odd, these trailer thieves will go to a county for about two weeks and then they’re gone to another county,” said Sheriff Mehr.

He says the small eight and ten foot trailers are the ones that are frequently stolen.

“Lots of those are stolen, they’re easy to maneuver around,” explained Sheriff Mehr.

Sheriff Mehr says thieves typically search for trailers that are left outside, in the open and unsecured.

“They’ll come in there and they’ll steal them off their vehicle or steal them out of their yards,” said Sheriff Mehr.

He also says they try to steal as much as they can in one moment.

“They’ll go in and they’ll break in somewhere and steal one and then steal maybe a tractor or a piece of equipment and if that’s what they need they’ll do it and try to do it all in one kind of like a package deal,” said Sheriff Mehr.

Sheriff Mehr is asking for help from the community to help lower the number of trailer thefts.

“Watch your neighborhood, help your neighbor. That helps us, we need you, the public to be our eyes also,” said Sheriff Mehr.

Sheriff Mehr also wants to remind you to call your local law enforcement agency if you see any suspicious activity.

