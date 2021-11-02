Operation Gratitude to raise donations for active military, veterans

JACKSON, Tenn. — During the month of November, the Jackson-Madison County Library is asking for donations for a program called Operation Gratitude.

It’s a nonprofit that collects donations and sends them to active duty military, wounded military, and veterans.

The donation drive is a way to show military members that they’re appreciated for their service.

“Knowing that there are people who don’t know you, but they care about what you do and are appreciative about what you do, that’s really the whole point. It’s Operation Gratitude. We want to make sure they know we care about them,” said Shayne Plunk, the Adult Services Librarian.

The donation drive will last the entire month of November.

They’re asking for snacks, hygiene items, and homemade items with handwritten letters.

Items can be dropped off at Jackson-Madison County Library.

