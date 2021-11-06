Don’t forget to turn back those clocks as DST ends

— What will you do with that extra hour as time “falls back”?

Daylight Saving Time ends on November 7, at 2:00 a.m. after a run of 238 days. So don’t forget to turn those clocks back to avoid any late arrivals or deadlines.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, Daylight Saving time did not exist until the early 1900’s, after the idea was created by English architect William Willett.

Willet proposed the time change in a 1907 work he published entitled “The Waste of Daylight.” However, the time change was not officially instituted until much later.

In 1916 Germany became the first to observe the change in an effort to conserve fuel during World War I.

And the U.S. later began changing clocks forward and back in 1918. Yet the universal time change didn’t start until 1966 when Congress enacted the Uniform Time Act.

All states within the U.S. observe DST with the exception of two being Hawaii and Arizona, while a handful of others are attempting to end the time change altogether.

The states Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Montana currently have enacted legislation to make DST permanent, but those changes require federal approval not yet established.

With the observation of Daylight Saving Time in Tennessee, it’s important to remember to change those clocks back one hour starting at 2:00 a.m or before heading to bed on Saturday night.

Also as a reminder, there are often clocks around the house that many people forget to change or maybe can’t figure out how to change.

So in an effort to avoid any time errors, here is a list of the most commonly forgotten clocks: microwave oven, stove, car radio, coffee pot, decorative clocks, TV’s, dvd and blu-ray players.

Daylight Saving Time will begin again on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at 2:00 am when clocks are turned forward one hour.