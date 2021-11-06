Tennessee grocery store to reopen after shooting

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a Tennessee grocery store will soon reopen after being closed for nearly six weeks after a man fatally shot one person and wounded 14 others.

Kroger spokesperson Teresa Dickerson told news outlets Friday that the store has been under construction with renovations, but will reopen on Nov. 10.

On Sept. 23, law enforcement officials say 29-year-old UK Thang killed one person and wounded 14 others at the Kroger in Collierville before killing himself.

The victims included 10 employees and five customers, police said. Thang had been asked to leave his job at the grocery store earlier that day.

