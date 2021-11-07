Carroll County Celebrates Bicentennial

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — A local county is celebrating 200 hundred years of history.

Carroll County kicked off its bicentennial celebration at the Carroll County Civic Center with Bethel University’s Renaissance Bluegrass.

“We’ve come 200 years and tonight we kick off a year long celebration here in Carroll County to celebrate this wonderful, momentous occasion,” said Mayor Joseph Butler of Carroll County.

Some residents are coming back home to be a part of the celebration.

“We moved away for about 14 years and we’ve come back. We’ve been back for about 3 and half years just because this is home to us and we love the community and the things the community does together as a group,” said Kay Jones, Carroll County resident.

Others are celebrating their family heritage as well.

“Colemans have been here since David Coleman came here in 1832 and settled in the big buck area which is a few miles south of Huntingdon,” said Ted Coleman, Carroll County resident.

The event also bringing in residents from other counties.

“We love the quartet, we love the bluegrass they have and that’s why we decided to come over here for the celebration. I didn’t realize they had a celebration going on until we were on our way up here,” said Clyde Taylor, Weakley County resident.

Attendees also got to laugh with guest speaker, doctor, Dennis Swanberg. Some saying they are happy to be celebrating with members of their community.

“People support one another. When somebody has a need, everybody pitches in and takes care of them,” said Jones.

