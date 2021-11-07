Kirkan’ of the Tartans returns to First Presbyterian Church

JACKSON, Tenn. — Today First Presbyterian Church held the Kirkan’ of the Tartans.

The Kirkin’ of the Tartans is an american tradition that celebrates the Scottish heritage of the Presbyterian Church.

It’s a service of re-dedication to the heritage and historical faith of the church in God.

This is also the day the church is celebrating ‘All Saints’ Sunday’ where members of the church remember the faithfully departed. Most of today’s music comes from or is related to reformation and Celtic tradition.