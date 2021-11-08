Awards recognize hard work to ‘Keep Chester County Beautiful’

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Those who keep the planet clean were recognized Monday.

Every two years, Keep Tennessee Beautiful and the Tennessee Department of Transportation organizes a bi-annual conference and awards of excellence luncheon.

It’s where they honor community leaders across the state in different award categories.

Monday, Keep Chester County Beautiful received $14,000 in awards.

Executive Director for Keep Tennessee Beautiful, Missy Marshall, says it’s important to recognize those who spread awareness and contribute to keeping the state beautiful.

“In order to make our mission, we work on three E’s — education, engagement and enforcement,” Marshall said. “I guess the hope is if we educate Tennesseans on the importance of putting waste in its proper place, that they’ll be inspired to change their behavior and do their part to help us have a cleaner, greener and safer Tennessee.”

There were a total of four awards given to honor the hard work done by Chester County Solid Waste & West TN Recycling Hub and others to keep the city clean.

For more local news, click here.