Billy Dean performs concert at The Ned

JACKSON, Tenn. — A CMA and Grammy award winner headlined a fundraising concert.

Let Them Be Little, an evening with Billy Dean was held at the Ned Tuesday evening.

The concert benefits the Gibson County Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse.

Opening for Dean was local artist Emily McGill.

Fans and community members got a chance to do a meet-and-greet with Dean before the concert.

