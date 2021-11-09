‘Chamber Games’ awards ceremony recognizes community members

JACKSON, Tenn. — After an Olympic year, the Jackson Chamber of Commerce is recognizing community members for their hard work.

“We are having our annual celebration, which we do every year, and this year we have called it the Chamber Games,” said Cameron Hansbrough, Director of Member Relations for the Jackson Chamber of Commerce.

After not hosting the event last year, the Chamber decided to put a spin on this year’s event.

“We do awards every year for our celebration, and as we all know, 2020 was kind of a hot mess. We kind of changed our awards towards the pandemic,” Hansbrough said.

To add a little fun, the Olympic-inspired event consisted of food, games, and door prizes in between the award ceremonies.

“There was no right reason as to why we chose to do the Olympics, other than it been an Olympic year. We wanted something fun. Everyone is tired of being really serious, so we wanted something fun to bring the community back together,” Hansbrough said.

Some awards handed out included the Best Adapted and the Pivot award.

“The award that we received was the Pivot award, for how we adjusted and still educated our children in a safe environment during this pandemic,” said award winner Annette Wilson.

While the past year has been hard on many people, the Chamber wanted to recognize those who helped make the pandemic a little easier.

“This is kind of the idea we all came up with at the Chamber, to really honor those people that have put so much into our community during the pandemic,” Hansbrough said.

There were over 400 people in attendance at the day’s event from across West Tennessee.

