Malala Yousafzai announces her marriage on Twitter

LONDON (AP) — Nobel Peace Prize laureate and education activist Malala Yousafzai has announced her marriage.

The 24-year-old Pakistani human rights campaigner who was shot by the Taliban for daring to want an education posted images on Twitter of her celebration Tuesday with her family and new husband.

Yousafzai was awarded the 2014 peace prize and graduated from Oxford last year.

Asser Malik is the general manager of high performance at the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Yousafzai wrote: “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life.”

