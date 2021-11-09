Memphis woman convicted of killing husband, hiding body in attic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee woman has been convicted of suffocating her husband and hiding his body inside a plastic tub in the attic of their home.

A jury in Memphis found 43-year-old Latosha Starks-Twilley guilty of first-degree murder Thursday.

She faces a life sentence in the death of 47-year-old Waddell Twilley.

Trial witnesses testified that Twilley was reported missing in June 2016.

Starks-Twilley said she did not know of her husband’s whereabouts.

When the couple’s son called his father’s cellphone, it could be heard ringing inside an upstairs wall.

Authorities found Twilley’s body in an attic crawl space.

The body was encased in concrete.

