Organization hosting Winter Package Giveaway for seniors

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two local businesses are coming together to help those in need.

Floral Cakes in Jackson is hosting a donation event sponsored by the West Tennessee Farmers Market.

The Winter Package Giveaway aims to provide senior citizens with necessary items or food in the event the winter weather becomes more than seniors can handle.

Items needed include: gloves, hand sanitizer, soup, peanut butter, hot chocolate, and more.

This is the first year for the Kindness is Contagious Giveaway.

“However, we want this event to be in our community for years to come, so we’re hoping that the community can get behind this event so that it can be really wonderful and we can continue it throughout the years,” said Genevieve Dupree, the owner of Floral Cakes.

To donate, just visit Floral Cakes, West Tennessee Farmers Market, theCO, Your CBD Store, or Gwen’s Quality Care.

Donation pick-up begins at 8 a.m. on Nov. 18 at the Farmers Market in downtown Jackson.

You can follow Floral Cakes on its Facebook page.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.