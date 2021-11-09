Over 900 flags displayed to honor various groups in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Hundreds of American flags could be seen at the Flags of Freedom dedication ceremony on Tuesday.

The Jackson Exchange Club displayed more than 900 flags to honor important groups such as children who have lost their lives because of neglect and abuse, military who served and are presently serving, firefighters, police, and EMS.

It’s located at the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church along the Highway 45 Bypass.

“Especially at a time that is near Veterans Day, and we just not so long ago celebrated First Responders Day and marked those observances. So it is very important that we thank those that sacrifice their lives and serve and protect us every day,” said Juliee Cooke, with Flags of Freedom.

This is the 14th year for the program.

Members of the Jackson Exchange Club wish to bring awareness to this problem by utilizing our flag as the symbol of our nation’s unity.

Child abuse is a serious growing problem affecting more than three million of our nation’s children annually, and more than 6,000 people locally.

