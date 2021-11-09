Physicians Surgery Center recognized by Newsweek, Statista

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson surgery center is being recognized.

A news release says Physicians Surgery Center has been named one of America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers and the number one Ambulatory Surgery Center in Tennessee by Newsweek Magazine and Statista for 2022.

The release says the 2022 highlights for the Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers are based on quality of care, performance data, and peer recommendations.

“We are so very proud to be named one of America’s most respected ambulatory surgery centers in the country and to have such a positive impact on our community,” said

Donna Klutts, Administrative Director/CEO, Physicians Surgery Center.

