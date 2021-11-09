Westview students treat veterans to music, breakfast

MARTIN, Tenn. — Veterans joined students at a local high school for a music-filled breakfast.

Westview High School Principal Jeromy Davidson says the early event was to ensure veterans could interact with students and enjoy the tributes that were planned.

Students welcomed the guests with cards and ornaments etched by student artists.

Following breakfast, the veterans were met with applause as they entered the gymnasium.

Music from the Westview band included patriotic tunes, as well as a medley of theme songs from each branch of the military.

