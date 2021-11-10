China, US pledge to enhance climate cooperation at UN talks

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — China and the United States have pledged to increase cooperation on climate action in a joint declaration at U.N. climate talks in Glasgow.

In separate news conferences Wednesday, Chinese climate envoy Xie Zhenhua and U.S. counterpart John Kerry said the world’s top two carbon polluters would work together to accelerate the emissions reductions required to meet the temperature goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change.

Kerry said: “The whole point of this is that the steps we’re taking we believe can answer questions people have about the pace at which China is going and help China and us to be able to accelerate our efforts.”

