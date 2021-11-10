TBI: 4 children reported missing, found safe, suspect still at large

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–4 children who were reported missing late Wednesday have now been found safe,according to leaders with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The initial statewide Amber Alert was issued on behalf of the Memphis Police Department for siblings Mariah Thomas, Jamaiya Thomas, Chance Veasley, and Kei’myia Veasley.

However, according to the TBI, Jamisha Thomas is still at large. She’s wanted for kidnapping and aggravated child abuse.

She may be traveling in a 2002 silver Ford Explorer with Louisiana tag number 18077923.

If you see Jamisha Thomas, contact Memphis Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.