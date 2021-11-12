Governor makes stop as Dresden High in Weakley County

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee made a special visit to Dresden High School Friday morning.

Upon arrival, he was greeted by the arts program.

“We walked into the school to a performance by a band. That was remarkable, but what’s most remarkable is the emphasis and the focus on the arts that they have here,” Lee said.

Lee then was able step in for an entrepreneurship class, which is offered by the high school.

“When we have pathways in vocational and technical and agricultural education, that can lead to Colleges of Applied Technology or certificates and dual enrollment even while they’re in high school. That’s opportunity. We need to give kids opportunity to pursue their passions for success in life,” Lee said.

School leaders and the governor then toured the schools component of agriculture education and the ag facility on campus.

“It’s a great opportunity for the students to understand how ag is an important part of our economy. Agriculture is the biggest piece of Tennessee’s economy, so what they’re learning here is great for their future,” Lee said.

Lee emphasized that vocational, technical, and agricultural education is a pathway to success for students. He says that is something we need more of in Tennessee.

“Walking around in a pig barn and in a cattle pen is something I’ve done all my life, so it’s a good day,” Lee said.

The governor’s Investment and Vocational Education Act puts million dollar grants into career and technical education programs in high schools.

By the end of this year, he plans for 75 schools to better prepare students for careers through TCAT and be funded through the grant program.

