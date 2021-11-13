City of Jackson unveils new Downtown park

JACKSON, Tenn. — In honor of the Jackson Madison County 200th birthday, the city experienced a groundbreaking introduction to a new park for the Jackson community.

“We’ve broken ground for the Bicentennial Park here at the corner of Main street and Lafayette street and we hope that this will be a place to commemorate this two hundred year celebration by creating this park,” says Bicentennial chair, Elaine Christian.

The Bicentennial Park has been in the works for nearly a year and a half, making this park one of the official entrances to Downtown Jackson.

“We chose this location because it’s the entrance to downtown. If you’re coming from the West, it’s a beautiful visual spot. It’s been an empty lot for more than a hundred years and I think it’s the perfect place to locate this celebration’s park,” said Christian.

The park is in phase one but as time continues, the park will house historical markers, a sculpture, a time capsule and more.

“There will be several things about the park that will be unique. One will be part of the gateway Downtown as we work on through our state grants to rebuild airways from Highland to the Bypass. You’ll see much more improvement on road access and pedestrian access,” says Mayor Scott Conger.

The city hopes that this park will give visitors and residents a place where they can learn the city’s history as well as enjoy the scenery.

“It’s a great opportunity to look back and celebrate two hundred years and find unique ways to be happy and celebrate Jackson the present and look forward on how we can continue to celebrate and build Jackson,” says Mayor Conger.