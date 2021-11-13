Class from FHU raises money for local organization

HENDERSON, Tennessee — One college class is raising money for a local organization.

Freed-Hardeman University Professor Matt Barker and his communication class organized a 5K run/walk event.

The money raised will go to the Chester County Carl Perkins Center.

Barker says they had over 100 people register for the race, and raised a total of $6,400.

Barker says he and his students felt that the center needed the support for all that they do in the community.

“Raising the funds that are needed right now for the Carl Perkins Center is definitely something that is needed right now. Especially with COVID, a lot of fundraisers are not able to be done right now, as well as raising awareness for the organization itself. They do a lot of great work here,” Barker said.

Kirby Fahs with the center says every dollar raised will go to help children and their families in the community.