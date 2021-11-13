Jackson and Madison Co. celebrates 200 years of history

JACKSON,Tenn —The Jackson and Madison County community is honoring and celebrating a 200 year history.

From manifest destiny to the very first Pringle, the City of Jackson and Madison County have seen it all over 200 years.

Tennessee officials and community leaders joined in on one of the year-long celebrations of the city and county turning 200.

The event included historical videos and musical performances to show the 200 year history.

Bicentennial Committee Chair, Elaine Christian says the event was a dedication to Madison county’s rich history.

“We are reflecting on the past and celebrating our legacy, our progress. We are looking to the future as well. We want our children to know about our history,” Christian said.

The event also celebrated the 50th Anniversary of Kellogg being in the city.

Tony and John-Etta Black have been residents of Jackson their entire lives, and say the city is a place that they built a life.

“It is a community where people can thrive and there have been great accomplishments. It is a wonderful place to raise a family. We have raised our family here and we just love Jackson,” Black said.

And they were honored to be apart of celebrating the city that they love.

“It is a blessing. I really think it is a great time of life for this community and for us to be apart of this is exceptional,” Black said.

Jerry and Lizzie Emmons are new to the city, and say they are hopeful for the future ahead.

“We’re so thankful that there is such a great foundation here in Jackson, especially for us for arts and culture. We are excited to help that grow,” Emmons said.

Senator Marsha Blackburn joined the celebration, and says she is honored to be apart of this important milestone.

“You’ve got such a great legacy of lustrous personalities and great products. This is something to celebrate,” Sen. Blackburn said.

After the event, community leaders broke ground on the Bicentennial Park.