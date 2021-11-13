University of Tennessee system proposes veteran tuition rate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Tennessee system is proposing a break that would let military veterans attend its campuses at the discounted in-state tuition rate.

The university says the board has shown support for President Randy Boyd’s proposal and a request for approval from state lawmakers to make the change possible across the university’s system.

If it’s approved, the discount would apply to military-affiliated student groups starting next fall.

The university says it has 1,745 students on average at its campuses and institutes who are veterans, service-members and dependents, with some already qualifying as in-state residents.

Undergraduate tuition and fees at the Knoxville campus, for example, are $13,244 in-state for 2021-22, compared with $31,664 out-of-state.

