Henry County Healthcare Center residents enjoy special donation

PARIS, Tenn. — Healthcare center residents enjoy nature thanks to a special donation.

A local church’s mission project is bringing joy to residents at Henry County Healthcare Center.

According to a news release, members from a bible study group at Tennessee Valley Community Church sought to bring smiles to HCHC by installing several bird-feeders.

The endeavor was completed in hopes that the feeders draw in plenty of feathered friends to watch and enjoy from the center’s windows.

The project was completed with the small study group in conjunction with the TVCC fellowship’s participation in “40 Days in the Word,” a program encouraging attendees to join in a variety of mission projects.

The feeders were installed on November 2 by TVCC members Bill and Linda Moody along with John and Mary Castro.

The members also plan to return to HCHC to maintain and refill the feeders as needed throughout the year.

