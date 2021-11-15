Airport Authority meeting addresses funds, flight concerns

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Members of the Airport Authority held a meeting Monday night.

Members discussed their budget for next year, and also talked about their emergency fund, focusing on the necessity of it.

And in a big section, they discussed the new airline Boutique Air as concerns increase about flight cancellations and delays.

“It is an issue. So what we’re trying to do is figure what is the systemic problem, and what’s something that we can fix, and so we’re looking for answers right now,” said Steve Smith, Executive Director of the Jackson-Madison County Airport Authority. “But it all depends on the entire system.”

One member says she sent an email to leaders with Boutique Airlines in Atlanta, and did not get a reply.

