Gibson County ‘Chamber Bucks’ return for the holidays

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — What started as a positive break from the pandemic has now become a tradition in Gibson County.

“Everybody was just in a lull all the way around, so we wanted to do something last year to try and lift the spirits,” said Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas. “We came up with this idea last year and partnered with the Gibson County Chamber last year and offered ‘Chamber Bucks.'”

Sheriff Thomas says they collected donations before Christmas, and turned them into Chamber Bucks. And the bucks could be redeemed at any participating store or restaurant in the county.

He says the certificates were given to Gibson County Sheriff’s deputies to distribute to the public.

“We just tell them to look for unsuspecting individuals, people that are obeying the law, people that are doing good,” Sheriff Thomas said. “They just pull up or stop them and just tell them ‘Merry Christmas.’ They hand them an envelope from the Sheriff’s Office and from whatever citizen or business donated it.”

With the positive response from the community, they decided to bring it back. And this year, Thomas says they have a few organizations that are tagging along.

“This year we have expanded it,” Thomas said. “The Milan Chamber and the Humboldt Chamber, along with the businesses with their chamber, are going to accept Greater Gibson County Chamber Bucks as well.”

Thomas came up with the idea to shine a light during a dark time, but it was also about getting his deputies out in the community.

“A lot of people’s interaction with us is limited. When it does happen, it is usually a negative connotation,” Sheriff Thomas said. “This gives us a way to put a smile on somebody’s face and let them meet the deputies in a good light.”

If you would like to donate, Thomas says you can send your donation to the Gibson County, Humboldt or Milan chamber offices as well as the sheriff’s department. They are accepting donations until Friday.

