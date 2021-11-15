North Jackson church to host grocery giveaway

JACKSON, Tenn. — Englewood Baptist Church is hosting a Thanksgiving Grocery Give on Thursday.

Englewood says this giveaway will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 2239 North Highland Avenue.

The church says anyone who is need of groceries is welcome to head on over and grab a box, which has enough in the box to make a meal for six to eight people.

There are only 800 boxes that will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis.

