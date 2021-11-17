3 car crash along Highway 70, Smith Lane under investigation

JACKSON, Tenn. — Officials are investigating a crash that occurred in West Madison County.

According to officials, the crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Highway 70 west and Smith Lane.

The three car crash included a truck, a car, and a Madison County deputy SUV.

Officers from the scene say there were injuries. However, the severity of the injuries are unknown at this time.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

