Proceeds from September fundraiser presented to charities

PARIS, Tenn. — The results of a fundraiser in September is now helping two charities.

Henry County Medical Center says over $1,100 was raised during its Annual Service Week, which spotlights the years of service given by its employees.

The results of that week were presented to Tomorrow’s Hope and the American Red Cross for the Waverly Disaster on Tuesday.

The checks were presented by HCMC CEO Lisa Casteel and others from the Service Week committee.

HCMC says it selects a project to support during each Service Week.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.