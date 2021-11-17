State leaders make pitch for law enforcement to come to Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — State leaders are making the case for law enforcement across the country to come to Tennessee.

Gov. Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long announced their efforts on Wednesday.

The goal is to have those leaving other states to come and join the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

“There are many highly skilled law enforcement personnel who want to work in a state that doesn’t get in the middle of personal health decisions yet also provides for a wonderful quality of life,” Gov. Lee said. “As we’ve ramped up efforts to get more state troopers on the road, we want these men and women to consider Tennessee, and we will assist with their relocation expenses.”

The video says in part:

“Our force is one of the most professional in the country, and we won’t get between you and your doctor. We believe you’d be a great fit for our state and will help cover your moving expenses.”

State officials say the perks of coming to Tennessee include:

Full benefits package

A self-issued vehicle rather than a shared vehicle program

Complimentary uniforms and equipment provided

All fees for training academy paid for by the department

“The Tennessee Highway Patrol is a national leader in law enforcement and is internationally accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies,” Long said. “We look forward to connecting with men and women who have served in various law enforcement capacities and showing them what THP has to offer.”

THP Colonel Matt Perry says those with a heart for service are meant for their ranks.

“The Tennessee Highway Patrol is a professional and proud law enforcement agency,” Perry said. “The THP has a long legacy of providing service, safety, and security for our state. If you have a heart for service and are interested in a professional career that offers endless opportunities, then a career as a trooper is meant for you. We want the best men and women to join our ranks.”

You can watch the full video here.

If you are interested in joining THP, just follow this link.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.