Tyson Foods hosts giveaway to bring in new employees

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — Tyson Foods is giving away food with hopes of new employees in return.

Wednesday morning, Tyson distributed 38,000 pounds of food, totaling more than 2,900 cases of different Tyson Foods proteins to support families in Newbern.

The donation event was open to all local community members and was hosted at Oakview Recreation Park.

“We were supposed to start at 9 a.m., but when we got here at 7 a.m., there are people already lined up to get the donation event product. So it was a great event. We had over 2,000 vehicles come through here,” said Ronda Gooch, Human Resources Manager for Tyson Foods.

Each box was labeled with a sticker saying “Tyson Newbern is hiring” to try and push people to work for the company. Tyson says it is looking for 65 new team members.

“We are busier than ever right now. We’re trying to take care of the United States and [the] whole world. We’re trying to feed the nation. And that’s what we’re doing,” Gooch said.

The plant has raised its minimum starting wage to $18.40 an hour for production jobs and $20.85 an hour for machine operator positions.

“Tyson is a wonderful company to work for. I’ve only been there four years here in Newbern, but most of our employees are 30 plus years. It is a family. It is not just a company. It’s a family. So if you’re looking to join us, then www.tysonfoodscareers.com. Come see us today,” Gooch said.

All food was distributed by 11 a.m.

Each month, a Tyson grant provides food for a community event at a church.

The next event will be in Newbern on Monday.

