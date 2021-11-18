Jackson Arts Council gets $150k grant, will distribute for pandemic recovery

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Arts Council is one of 66 local arts agencies across the nation selected to get help with pandemic recovery.

As part of the American Rescue Plan, the council will be awarded a $150,000 grant.

“Thanks to the National Endowment for the Arts, the Jackson Arts Council will play a critical role in the financial recovery efforts of arts and culture in our region,” said JAC Executive Director Lizzie Emmons.

The council will distribute the funds to various nonprofits, organizations and individual artists in the West Tennessee area. It’s an effort to save jobs, fund operations and facilities, and increase marketing and promotion.

Applications will open for those eligible in Chester, Decatur, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, and McNairy Counties in early 2022. More details are expected once applications open.

