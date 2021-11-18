No one injured in house fire caused by piece of paper

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hardin County Fire Department responded to a house fire Thursday morning.

1/5 Hardin County Fire Department

2/5 Hardin County Fire Department

3/5 Hardin County Fire Department

4/5 Hardin County Fire Department

5/5 Hardin County Fire Department









The department says the fire, caused by a piece of paper placed against a propane wall heater, began around 11:15 a.m.

The department says it was able to respond within six minutes of the call and arrived to see fire coming from a bedroom window.

The fire was put out and was contained to the one room. The department says the piece of paper was left by a three-year-old.

Everyone was able to make it out of the home after being alerted to the fire by an alarm installed by the Hardin County Fire Department.

If you need a fire alarm installed in your home, contact the department at (731) 925-6178 or text Hardin County Fire Chief Melvin Martin at (731) 607-0346.

You can follow the department on their Facebook page.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.