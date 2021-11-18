Over 1 million lights greet guests at ‘Let it Glow’

UNION CITY, Tenn. — A winter wonderland awaits visitors of the Discovery Park of America this holiday season.

“Let it Glow” is a drive through/walk through light show spread across the the 50-acre heritage park.

Featuring more than a million lights synced to holiday music, it’s a dazzling experience for the whole family.

The celebration kicked off on November 13 with a performance by the Jackson Symphony. The event will run through December 30.

