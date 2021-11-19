50th USJ Holiday Mart welcomes shoppers over weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — We’re getting closer and closer to the holiday season, and many have begun their Christmas shopping.

The 50th annual University School of Jackson Holiday Mart kicked off Friday morning, and opened its doors to the public.

Each year, the Holiday Mart attracts approximately 10,000 people to the Carl Perkins Civic Center to get in the holiday spirit.

“This is a staple of Jackson, and honestly a staple for West Tennessee during the holiday season. Because here you get to see all the local businesses that you can’t always get to, and it makes it easy and convenient for everyone,” said Brooke Hinson, co-owner of York Laine Boutique.

This year customers are even more excited for the Holiday Mart because of last year’s cancellation due to the pandemic.

“There’s been a lot of local love during COVID, and they’re coming out. They’re still doing that,” Hinson said.

“Last year was so devastating, and it’s still so hard this year, but everyone’s coming together. I feel like there’s a sense of community that hasn’t been present in past years,” said Lily Cottrell, with Franklin & Boone Co.

But the USJ Holiday Mart is back, and it is better than ever. This year is setting a new milestone with over 100 vendors spread out through the Civic Center.

“You can shop for your kids, your parents, your brothers, sisters, friends,” Cottrell said.

“You can find gifts, you can find food, you can find crafts, you can find clothes, you can find ornaments. All. Everything that’s on your checklist. You can get it right here,” Hinson said.

“Pretty much anything that a woman loves, she can find it here,” said Becky Hutcherson, a Holiday Mart shopper.

“Spend the day here and then go home when you’re done,” said Jeannie Curland, a Holiday Mart shopper.

The Holiday Mart sold more tickets than they ever have before. They expect a great turnout this weekend.

If you missed out on Friday, the Holiday Mart will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 5 p.m.

