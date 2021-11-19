CWD-positive deer found in Gibson, McNairy County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has confirmed CWD in two new counties.

The TWRA says hunter-harvested deer were found to have CWD in both Gibson County and McNairy County.

Carroll County is now at high-risk due to its proximity to the positive deer.

The TWRA says carcass transport, feeding, and mineral placement regulations are now in effect for those area.

“We want hunters to know that it is imperative to move only approved deer parts out of a county that is positive or high-risk for CWD,” said Stephanie Durno Karns, assistant chief of game species. “These two positive deer found enact changes to the transport laws and wildlife feeding laws in these counties and we need everyone to follow those to slow the spread of CWD. With deer season in full swing, it is the most popular time for hunting. There are no changes to hunting regulations in Gibson, McNairy, or Carroll counties at this time.”

The TWRA says there are no changes to this year’s hunting regulations.

