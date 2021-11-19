Former Bolivar councilman sues 25th District Court officials

JACKSON, Tenn. — A former Bolivar City councilman is taking action to clear his name.

On Friday, Jonathan Joy filed a defamation lawsuit against officials in the 25th District Court, claiming his civil rights were violated.

“We have actually obtained information about what the 25th District has been doing to me for the last three years,” Joy said.

Joy was indicted twice in 2019.

The first was the City of Bolivar claiming he had allegedly stole over $1,000 from the city by overcharging for work he had done.

The second was from a man in Fayette County for the same accusation.

He says, according to court documents, there was a court hearing without him present related to the allegations.

“They have paperwork saying this case was heard on this day, and if that case was heard on this day, then there was a court proceeding. I wasn’t invited to it and neither was my attorney,” Joy said.

Both cases were dismissed, and now Joy says he wants to have his day in court.

“I just want them to answer that because they would not answer me if I asked them face-to-face in court. Therefore they will have to answer to the judge how they want to proceed with their actions,” Joy said.

Joy says if it is not taken to court at the federal courthouse, he will take it to Court of Appeals.

